Pedro Pascal on using fame for change: "I'll never shut up"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pedro Pascal, star of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is not only dominating cinema screens this year but also using his platform to speak out on causes that matter to him. The Chilean-American actor, who plays Dr. Richard Reeds in the film, remains outspoken despite the risks that come with fame in today’s hyper-reactive media climate.



With major roles in Eddington, The Materialists, and The Uninvited also under his belt, Pascal continues to draw attention both for his acting and activism. On Instagram, where he has over 11 million followers, he promotes non-profits like Doctors Without Borders and The Trevor Project, and has publicly commented on humanitarian issues, including food blockades in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

In an interview with Sky News during a London press tour, Pascal acknowledged how statements can be misinterpreted or twisted online, but firmly stated: “I'll never shut up.” That line, delivered at the end of a brief but telling exchange, reflects his ongoing commitment to using his voice—despite the risks of backlash in a media landscape where context is often lost.

Directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces a standalone version of Marvel’s beloved superhero team. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, and is in cinemas now.

News.Az