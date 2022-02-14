Pele returns to hospital for cancer treatment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pele has been readmitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, the Brazilian football legend said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The 81-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy in Sao Paulo after surgery to remove a tumor from his colon in September.

"Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment," Pele told his 8.4 million Instagram followers.

"I've already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages."

Details of Pele's condition have not been disclosed, but doctors said last month the three-time FIFA World Cup winner was "clinically stable" after spending two days in hospital.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years. He was capped 91 times for Brazil and scored 77 international goals.

News.Az