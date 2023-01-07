Pentagon announced the full list of the next US military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon announced the full list of the next US military aid to Ukraine

DOD officials unveiled the more than $3 billion package of military capabilities to help Ukraine drive the Russian invaders from their soil, News.az reports citing Pentagon's official website.

"The war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now, and we have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians continue to resist Russian aggression," Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said.

The presidential drawdown authority announced today is the largest the United States has committed to so far. The authorization of presidential drawdown of equipment from U.S. inventories is valued at up to $2.85 billion and there is an additional $225 million in foreign military financing to contribute to the long-term capacity and modernization of Ukraine's military, Cooper said.

The major announcement was the inclusion of 50 M2-A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the Ukrainian military. These armored vehicles — enough to outfit a mechanized infantry battalion — will come with 500 tube-launched, optically sighted, wire-guided, or TOW, anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition.

The drawdown authority also includes 100 M-113 armored personnel carriers and 50 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles. The U.S. will also provide 138 Humvees.

Artillery remains a crucial capability for the Ukrainians and the PDA will provide 18 self-propelled 155 mm Paladin howitzers, 36 105 mm towed howitzers and thousands of rounds to supply both systems.

The United States will also provide anti-aircraft capabilities including RIM-7 missiles and 4,000 Zuni rockets.

Also included are night-vision devices, sniper rifles, machine guns, spare parts, clothing and more.

"These capabilities will complement and work with the expanded U.S.- led training beginning this month that will build Ukraine's capacity to conduct joint maneuver and combined operations," Cooper said. "We will ensure Ukraine has both the equipment and the skill necessary to sustain its efforts to push back on Russian aggression."

U.S. officials are always looking at what Ukraine needs to fight the Russian invaders. "Their battlefield needs have evolved over time," Cooper said.

News.Az