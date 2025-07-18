Yandex metrika counter

Perseid meteor shower: A fiery sky show to illuminate August nights

A view of the 2023 Perseid meteor shower from the southernmost part of Sequoia National Forest, near Piute Peak. Debris from comet Swift-Tuttle creates the Perseids. (NASA)

Stargazers are in for a treat as the highly anticipated Perseid meteor shower kicks off this year, beginning on Thursday, July 17, and running through August 24.

This mesmerizing celestial event, visible in countries like India, the United States, and the UK, promises to deliver one of the best sky shows of the year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), "The Perseids, which peaks in mid-August, is considered the best meteor shower of the year." The meteor shower will be visible as swift and bright lights moving in the sky leaving long 'wakes' of light and colour behind them.

Named after Perseus constellation, the Perseids are made of tiny space debris from ‘Swift-Tuttle’ comet.

Stargazers in the India can look forward to a spectacular celestial treat over the next five weeks. To watch the cosmic show in the night sky, there is no need for any special equipment as a it can be viewed with the naked eye.


News.Az 

