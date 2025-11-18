Person killed in vehicle fire after crash in Madison, police investigating

+ ↺ − 16 px

A person died Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire on the frontage road of southbound Highway 51 at Buckeye Road in Madison, Wisconsin. Firefighters arrived at 11:43 a.m., extricated the occupant, and pronounced them deceased, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the crash. All northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 51 were temporarily closed and reopened around 3:23 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials confirmed that a separate crash on westbound Beltline at Todd Drive was unrelated.

