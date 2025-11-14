Jack Della Maddalena says he’ll beat UFC ‘legend’ Islam Makhachev in heated title showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena says he is ready to take down MMA “legend” Islam Makhachev this weekend, after a tense face-off at Madison Square Garden that UFC president Dana White was forced to break up.

The two fighters went nose-to-nose after Thursday’s press conference ahead of UFC 322, refusing to look away as the crowd booed the Australian champion and cheered Makhachev, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Della Maddalena (18-2), who won the title in May by beating Belal Muhammad, is riding an 18-fight win streak and will defend his belt for the first time. The 29-year-old said he welcomes the pressure.

“This is what I got into the sport for – big challenges, big moments,” he said.

“Obviously Islam’s a legend… I’m going to bring this belt back home to Australia, no doubt.”

Makhachev (27-1), widely considered one of the best fighters in the world, vacated his lightweight belt to move up to welterweight. The 34-year-old Dagestani star is on a 15-fight streak and declared he would go “4-0” against Australian fighters.

“Australia is a good place. I like it. Now it’s 3-0, I will make it 4,” Makhachev said.

Della Maddalena pushed back, highlighting Australia’s strong presence in the UFC and its “fighting culture.”

Both fighters dismissed doubts about their skills:

Della Maddalena insisted he can defend Makhachev’s takedowns “for the full 25 minutes.”

Makhachev smiled when asked about his opponent’s boxing, saying, “Jack is one of the best — but I am also a good striker.”

The highly anticipated title bout headlines UFC 322 this Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

News.Az