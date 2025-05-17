Peru urged to safeguard journalists amid growing threats to press freedom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) issued a warning on Friday about a “major offensive” against press freedom in Peru, highlighting actions by all three branches of government, including legislative reforms, judicial harassment, and presidential decrees.

RSF said the government’s actions have coincided with the murders of several Peruvian journalists in the first four months of 2025, reaching a level of violence that the country has not seen since 2017, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The organization warned that these developments mark a “severe deterioration” of the democratic environment in the country, urging Peruvian authorities to “end the hostility towards the press” and strengthen protections.

According to RSF, Peru has become an “increasingly hostile environment” for journalists operating within the country. Notable causes include state-sponsored legal persecution, public attacks by politicians against the media, and legislative reforms that limit public scrutiny and promote impunity against the press.

The rights group also called on the legislature to withdraw its new “gag law,” which sparked international concern for the freedoms of expression, association, and the press after passing its first reading in March. RSF warned that the legislation increases prison sentences for defamation, strengthens governmental control over civil society groups, and authorizes “arbitrary” and unclear sanctions for organizations that are deemed “contrary to public order or national defense.”

Peruvian journalists have warned that the bill could stifle their ability to investigate corruption, and the New York City Bar Association urged the legislature to review the bill and “not undermine an active civil society and its role as a check to governmental abuse.” The OHCHR, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and other organizations have also criticized the bill for its disproportionate administrative requirements that curb civic space and freedom of association.

A second vote to pass the law is likely to occur within the coming weeks.

RSF ranked Peru 130th out of 180 countries in its 2025 World Press Freedom Index, noting that the police have escalated the use of excessive force against journalists covering protests. The rights group noted in its rating that while the Peruvian Constitution and a national law on transparency and access to public information guarantee the freedoms of the press and expression, the laws are “hard to enforce due to weak institutions, and conflicts of political and economic interests.”

News.Az