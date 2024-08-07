Petrobras confirms gas discovery in Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Petrobras informs that it has achieved the main target of the Uchuva-2 well, confirming the extent of the gas Discovery made in 2022 with the drilling of the Uchuva-1 well, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.ru .

This well adds relevant information for the development of a new frontier of exploration and production in Colombia, reinforcing the volumetric potential for gas in the region.Uchuva-2 well, spudded on 06/19/2024, is located in deep waters in Colombia, 31 kilometers off the coast and at a water depth of 804 meters.The well is in progress, with five phases, and the gas-bearing interval was verified at phase 4 through wireline logging, which will be further characterized through laboratory analyses.The consortium, constituted by Petrobras as operator (working interest 44.44%), in partnership with Ecopetrol (working interest 55.56%) will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found, with the prediction of carrying out a formation test by the end of 2024.Petrobras' operations in the Tayrona Block are in line with the company's long-term strategy, aimed at replenishing oil and gas reserves through the exploration of new frontiers and acting in partnership, ensuring that global energy demand is met during the energy transition.

News.Az