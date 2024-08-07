Petrobras confirms gas discovery in Colombia
Petrobras informs that it has achieved the main target of the Uchuva-2 well, confirming the extent of the gas Discovery made in 2022 with the drilling of the Uchuva-1 well, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.ru .This well adds relevant information for the development of a new frontier of exploration and production in Colombia, reinforcing the volumetric potential for gas in the region.
Uchuva-2 well, spudded on 06/19/2024, is located in deep waters in Colombia, 31 kilometers off the coast and at a water depth of 804 meters.
The well is in progress, with five phases, and the gas-bearing interval was verified at phase 4 through wireline logging, which will be further characterized through laboratory analyses.
The consortium, constituted by Petrobras as operator (working interest 44.44%), in partnership with Ecopetrol (working interest 55.56%) will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found, with the prediction of carrying out a formation test by the end of 2024.
Petrobras' operations in the Tayrona Block are in line with the company's long-term strategy, aimed at replenishing oil and gas reserves through the exploration of new frontiers and acting in partnership, ensuring that global energy demand is met during the energy transition.