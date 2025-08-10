Pezeshkian: Tehran is not against Zangezur Corridor if borders are preserved

Pezeshkian: Tehran is not against Zangezur Corridor if borders are preserved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran supports the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor if it does not violate the territorial integrity of the states of the region, News.Az reports citing the IRNA.

According to him, the "demands of the Islamic Republic" related to this route were taken into account.

"The route preserves existing borders, ensures transport connectivity and does not hinder transit to Europe and the north," Pezeschkian emphasized.

At the same time, the Iranian President expressed concern about the participation of American and Armenian companies in the construction.

News.Az