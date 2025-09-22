Pfizer to acquire Metsera in $4.9 billion deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pfizer (PFE) announced on Monday that it will acquire weight-loss drug developer Metsera (MTSR) in a deal valued at up to $4.9 billion, aiming to strengthen its foothold in the rapidly growing obesity treatment market.

The global obesity drug market, projected to reach $150 billion by early 2030s, has been booming over the last few years, driven by the success of highly effective GLP-1-targeting therapies from companies such as Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) — both fiercely competing for market dominance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Drugmakers have also been racing to develop next-generation treatments for obesity, including drugs that target other hormones and help preserve muscle while losing fat, to establish their presence in the market.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Metsera's acquisition "propels Pfizer into this key therapeutic area" and would leverage the company's cardiometabolic expertise and global infrastructure to accelerate next-generation obesity medicines.

The deal follows Pfizer's recent setbacks in its own development efforts with weight-loss pill danuglipron.

The company had scrapped the development of a once-a-day version of danuglipron in April after a trial patient experienced potential drug-induced liver injury, which resolved after the medication was stopped. It had discontinued the development of a twice-daily version in late 2023 due to various side-effects.

The latest deal could be a "meaningful positive for Pfizer, positioning it with a more robust obesity pipeline that could be differentiated on dosing", BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman said.

Pfizer will pay $47.50 per share in cash to Metsera, representing a premium of about 43% to the New York-based company's last close.

Metsera is also eligible to receive an additional $22.50 per share contingent on the achievement of certain performance milestones. Its shares surged nearly 60% to $53.16 in premarket trading, while Pfizer was up about 2%.

News.Az