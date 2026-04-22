Philadelphia teen sisters named Silver Anvil finalists for shelter animal advocacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two teenage sisters from Philadelphia, Morgan and Madison Mottley, have been named finalists for the prestigious PRSA Silver Anvil Award for their exceptional public relations work.

The sisters, founders of the non-profit organization "Mottley's Mission," earned this recognition for their campaign "Paw-sitive Impact," which focuses on supporting animal shelters and promoting pet adoption, News.Az reports, citing PR Newswire.

Through their charity, the sisters have successfully raised funds and collected thousands of supplies for shelters across the region. Their efforts have not only provided essential resources for animals in need but have also raised significant public awareness regarding shelter challenges. Being a finalist for the Silver Anvil, often referred to as the "Oscars of Public Relations," highlights the professional caliber of their advocacy.

As they continue to expand their charity's reach, Morgan and Madison remain dedicated to bridging the gap between local communities and animal welfare organizations. Their selection as finalists marks a rare achievement for individuals of their age, showcasing how youth-led initiatives can drive professional-grade results and meaningful social change.

News.Az