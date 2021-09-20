Philippine boxing superstar Pacquiao to run for president in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Philippine boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao declared he will run for president in 2022, vowing to tackle poverty and corruption as he seeks to win over voters with his rags-to-riches story, AFP reports.

"The time is now -- we are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," Pacquiao -- currently a senator -- said Sunday, as he accepted the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling party.

The eight-division world champion and beloved national hero made the announcement weeks after losing what could be his last professional fight, against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, who entered politics in 2010 as a congressman before being elected to the Senate, has long been expected to make a tilt for the country's highest office.

The 42-year-old is deeply admired by many in the archipelago nation for his generosity and hauling himself out of poverty to become one of the world's greatest and wealthiest boxers.

