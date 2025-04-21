Philippines and US begin joint drills simulating full-scale battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippine and U.S. militaries on Monday launched three weeks of joint exercises simulating a "full-scale battle scenario," as the two allies aim to counter Beijing's ambitions in the contested South China Sea.

Around 17,000 troops are expected to take part in the annual "Balikatan", or "shoulder to shoulder" drills, which for the first time will include an integrated air and missile defence simulation to be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Sophisticated US weapons including the "highly mobile" NMESIS anti-ship missile system will also be deployed, including near a crucial chokepoint in the waters separating the northern Philippines from self-ruled Taiwan.



"We will demonstrate not just our will to uphold our mutual defence treaty in existence since 1951 but our matchless capability to do so," US Marine Corps Lieutenant General



James Glynn said on Monday at the Balikatan opening ceremony in Manila.

News.Az