Philippines and Vietnam to boost defense and trade cooperation

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang discussed defense, maritime, and trade cooperation on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Marcos Jr. received Phan in the capital Manila, according to a statement by the Philippine Presidential Communications Office.The duo discussed cooperation in the fields of defense, security, maritime and trade.Marcos Jr. said that Phan's visit to the Philippines would be a "driving force" in deepening and expanding relations between the two countries.Praising the "good relations" with the Philippines, Phan said Marcos Jr.'s visit to Vietnam in January was effective in developing relations and strategic partnership in various fields.​​​​​​​

