Philippines halts poultry imports from Argentina over bird flu outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has suspended poultry imports from Argentina after the South American nation reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the ban covered poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen for artificial insemination, citing H5N1 strain's threat to both animal and public health, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The department directed the Bureau of Animal Industry to immediately halt all applications and the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for poultry commodities from Argentina.

The department said bird flu outbreaks have cost the local industry hundreds of millions of pesos and thousands of jobs.

The department said that as of Sept. 10, eight provinces across four regions in the Philippines remained affected by the virus.

News.Az