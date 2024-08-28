Philippines records two new mpox cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has confirmed two additional cases of mpox, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to five, according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that the new cases include a 26-year-old woman from Metro Manila and a 12-year-old boy from a region south of the capital, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Both individuals are currently recovering at home.The new cases, like the previously reported ones, are of the milder MPXV clade II.On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) unveiled a six-month plan to tackle mpox outbreaks , focusing on increasing staffing in affected areas and improving surveillance, prevention, and response measures.The plan, running from September through February, will require $135 million (€121 million) in funding.The initiative focuses on ensuring equitable vaccine access, particularly in the hardest-hit African countries.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “The mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped.”

