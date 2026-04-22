Apple is developing a 200MP iPhone camera, but we might not get it for a while

Apple is developing a 200MP iPhone camera, but we might not get it for a while

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Apple is reportedly developing a 200MP sensor for future iPhone camera systems, potentially marking a significant jump from current hardware.

While this high-resolution technology aims to improve detail and low-light performance through advanced pixel-binning, rumors suggest that it is still in the early stages of development, News.Az reports, citing Mac World.

Consequently, consumers may have to wait several generations before this specific upgrade debuts in a flagship model.

The transition to a 200MP sensor would require Apple to overcome various technical hurdles, including processing the massive amounts of data generated by such high-resolution images and managing the physical size of the camera module. While competitors have already introduced 200MP sensors to the market, Apple’s roadmap typically prioritizes the refinement of image processing and lens quality over raw megapixel counts. For now, the 200MP iPhone remains a long-term goal rather than an imminent release.

News.Az