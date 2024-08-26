WHO rolls out $135 million strategy to fight mpox outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) unveiled a six-month plan to tackle mpox outbreaks, focusing on increasing staffing in affected areas and improving surveillance, prevention, and response measures.

The plan, running from September through February, will require $135 million (€121 million) in funding.The initiative focuses on ensuring equitable vaccine access, particularly in the hardest-hit African countries.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “The mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped.”German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit announced Germany will donate 100,000 doses of mpox vaccine from military stockpiles to affected countries.France has also committed 100,000 doses, and Austria has pledged vaccines, though the exact amount is yet to be confirmed.These pledges follow a call by EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides for European countries to support the African public health response.Last week, the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported over 1,000 new mpox cases. As of Thursday, the African Centres for Disease Control reported over 21,300 suspected or confirmed cases and 590 deaths this year across 12 African countries.Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox and generally causes milder symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches. However, it can lead to more severe cases with lesions on the face, hands, chest, and genitals. It primarily spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, including sexual intercourse.

News.Az