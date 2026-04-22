World’s largest cyber defense exercise Locked Shields kicks off in Tallinn

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The world's largest cyber defense exercise, Locked Shields 2026, has officially commenced in Tallinn, Estonia.

Organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), this annual event brings together over 4,000 experts from more than 40 nations, News.Az reports, citing CCDCOE.

The exercise is designed to test the ability of national teams to protect critical infrastructure and national IT systems under intense, real-time pressure from sophisticated cyber threats.

Locked Shields operates as a Red Team vs. Blue Team simulation, where participating nations form joint teams to defend a fictional country. Beyond technical skills, the exercise emphasizes the strategic, legal, and communication aspects of large-scale cyber incidents. Participants must navigate complex scenarios involving everything from electrical grids to military networks, fostering international cooperation and developing standardized responses to transnational digital aggression.

News.Az