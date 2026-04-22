EU approves €90B Ukraine aid, new Russia sanctions package

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European Union ambassadors have provisionally approved a major €90 billion financial package for Ukraine, alongside the 20th round of sanctions against Russia, in a significant escalation of economic and political pressure linked to the ongoing war.

The final decision is expected to be formally completed through a written procedure by April 23, ahead of an EU leaders’ summit in Cyprus, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to officials from the Cypriot presidency, the approvals will now move through administrative steps within the Council of the European Union Council of the European Union before final adoption.

The proposed funding, agreed in principle by EU leaders in late 2025, represents one of the largest financial support commitments to Ukraine since the start of the war.

However, political disagreements have delayed implementation. Hungary previously blocked progress, linking its approval to the restoration of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline after disruptions caused by damage attributed to the conflict.

Despite these tensions, most EU member states are now moving forward with the package, provided no formal objections are raised during the final approval process.

Alongside the funding package, EU ambassadors also backed a 20th sanctions package targeting Russia, aimed at increasing economic pressure and limiting resources available for the war effort.

The sanctions are expected to be formally adopted together with the financial package, reinforcing a coordinated EU strategy combining economic aid for Ukraine with continued restrictions on Moscow.

While broad consensus has been reached, some internal divisions remain. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico indicated that Slovakia would not oppose the Ukraine funding, but linked support for sanctions to the resumption of operations on the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary’s position also continues to influence negotiations, with political conditions tied to energy supply routes still shaping discussions.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine war alongside wider global security issues, including tensions in the Middle East, the situation involving Iran, and rising energy risks for Europe.

The upcoming summit in Cyprus will therefore not only finalize Ukraine-related decisions but also address broader concerns over regional stability and energy security across the bloc.

Overall, the latest move signals continued EU commitment to both financial and economic support for Ukraine, even as internal political and energy-related disputes complicate consensus.

News.Az