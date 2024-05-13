Pictures of the Day
Pictures of the DayPictures of the Day
A view shows activity of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Dogs are stranded on a flooded street in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Palestinians ride on a vehicle as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Indian security personnel walk past a boy catching fish in the interiors of Dal Lake, towards their designated polling station, ahead of the fourth phase of the general elections, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali
Smoke billows after an explosion in northern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a basketball event in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Palestinian children walk at a nearly deserted school used as a shelter by displaced people who fled Rafah, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Motoring enthusiasts take part in the 'Race The Waves' classic car and motorcycle meet at the beach in Bridlington, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Rescuers remove debris following the collapse of a section of a multi-storey apartment block, as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the city of Belgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer