Pictures of the Day

Pictures of the DayA view shows activity of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra EscobarDogs are stranded on a flooded street in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano MachadoPalestinians ride on a vehicle as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed SalemIndian security personnel walk past a boy catching fish in the interiors of Dal Lake, towards their designated polling station, ahead of the fourth phase of the general elections, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Sharafat AliSmoke billows after an explosion in northern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel. REUTERS/Amir CohenBritain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a basketball event in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde AkinleyePalestinian children walk at a nearly deserted school used as a shelter by displaced people who fled Rafah, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed SalemPolice officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli GedenidzeMotoring enthusiasts take part in the 'Race The Waves' classic car and motorcycle meet at the beach in Bridlington, Britain. REUTERS/Lee SmithRescuers remove debris following the collapse of a section of a multi-storey apartment block, as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the city of Belgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

News.Az