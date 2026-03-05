Remnants of drone that fell near school in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – PHOTOS

Remnants of drone that fell near school in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – PHOTOS

As previously reported, a drone attack was carried out from Iranian territory targeting Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport and the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

News.Az, citing AZERTAC, presents photos of the drone remnants near the school.

Around midday on March 5, drone attacks targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of Iran.

One drone hit the airport terminal, while another fell near the school in Shakarabad village.

The airport building sustained damage, and two civilians were injured.

Source: AZERTAC

