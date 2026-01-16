In Photos: 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC first look

The Dark Horse SC features a heavily revised front end with large vents designed to cool both the engine and brakes, along with a larger front splitter, News.Az reports, citing the magazine Car and Driver.

Under the hood, it houses a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine, though Ford has not yet announced exact horsepower. Estimates suggest it will fall between the 760 hp of the previous GT500 and the 815 hp of the GTD.

At the rear, the car gets a much larger diffuser and unique vertically oriented quad exhaust tips. The Dark Horse SC also incorporates more extreme aerodynamic elements, with the optional Track package adding a massive rear wing and a ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid.

The suspension is fully revised from the standard Dark Horse model and comes standard with MagneRide dampers. Aluminum wheels are standard, while the Track Pack upgrades include carbon-fiber wheels and high-performance tires for enhanced grip.

The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is expected to go on sale in the summer of 2026.