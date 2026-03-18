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In Photos: Aftermath of Iranian strikes on US Navy base in Bahrain

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In Photos: Aftermath of Iranian strikes on US Navy base in Bahrain
Source: @clashreport/X

Iranian strikes inflicted extensive damage on the US Naval Support Activity (NSA), home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, following Iranian strikes, News.Az reports, citing the portal Clash Report.

Initial reports indicate a significant impact on facilities at the base, though details on casualties or the full extent of the damage have not yet been confirmed.

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of Iranian strikes on US Navy base in BahrainSource: @clashreport/X

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of Iranian strikes on US Navy base in BahrainSource: @clashreport/X

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of Iranian strikes on US Navy base in Bahrain 

Source: @clashreport/X

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of Iranian strikes on US Navy base in BahrainSource: @clashreport/X


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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