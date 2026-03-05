Remnants of Iranian drone that hit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

As previously reported, a drone attack was carried out on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport from Iranian territory.

News.Az, citing AZERTAC, presents photos of the drone remnants.

Around midday on 5 March, drone attacks targeted Nakhchivan from Iranian territory. One drone struck the terminal building of the airport, while another hit near a school in Shakarabad village.

The airport building sustained damage, and two civilians were injured.

News.Az