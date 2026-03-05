Remnants of Iranian drone that hit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport - PHOTOS
- 05 Mar 2026 13:48
- 05 Mar 2026 14:05
- 1051106
- Photos
- Share https://news.az/news/remnants-of-iranian-drone-that-hit-azerbaijan-s-nakhchivan-airport-photos Copied
As previously reported, a drone attack was carried out on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport from Iranian territory.
News.Az, citing AZERTAC, presents photos of the drone remnants.
Around midday on 5 March, drone attacks targeted Nakhchivan from Iranian territory. One drone struck the terminal building of the airport, while another hit near a school in Shakarabad village.
The airport building sustained damage, and two civilians were injured.
By Nijat Babayev