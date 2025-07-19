Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Olympique Marseille

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the verge of signing with Olympique Marseille, with a contract agreed until June 2027, according to L’Equipe.

The striker has chosen Marseille’s project over lucrative offers from Saudi clubs, influenced by the involvement of key figures like Longoria, Benatia, and De Zerbi, News.Az reports, citing Fabrizio Romano.

Aubameyang is expected to be a key player as OM prepares to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

News.Az