Pilot dies after plane crashes in Türkiye – PHOTO/VIDEO

A civilian aircraft en route from Eskisehir to Rize-Artvin Airport has crashed near the summit of the Kackar Mountains, killing the pilot and injuring the sole passenger.

Rize Governor Ihsan Selim Baydas confirmed that search and rescue teams reached the wreckage at 06:24 AM local time. The pilot, Mehmet Demirci, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, identified as Hicran Kaya, was found injured but alive, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to the press outside the crisis coordination center established at the guesthouse of the Ciftekopru Village Mosque in Ikizdere, Governor Baydas said the search began following a distress call received around 6:00 PM on the previous evening. The aircraft had taken off from Sivrihisar, Eskisehir, and was headed to Rize-Artvin Airport when it went missing.

“At 06:24 AM, our JAK (Gendarmerie Search and Rescue) and IDAK (Ikizdere Search and Rescue) teams reached the aircraft at a location near the summit ridge,” said Baydas. “We deployed the teams around midnight, and they were on the terrain by 3:00 AM. The weather conditions were severe, with heavy rainfall and even snowfall at higher elevations. Despite communication challenges, our teams were able to locate the aircraft.”

Governor Baydas stated that the female passenger who had called emergency services was found conscious and is now under medical observation. “We saw her during a video call with our commander. She appeared stable, and all necessary precautions have been taken. Unfortunately, our team confirmed that the pilot did not survive the crash.”

Due to thick fog in the area, helicopter access was limited. Rescue teams are working to transport the injured passenger and their colleagues to an area where an airlift may be possible.

When asked how long it took to reach the wreckage, Baydas said: “It took about 12 hours from the time the emergency call was made, which was around 6:30 PM. The wreckage was reached at 6:24 AM.”

Hicran Kaya, the injured passenger aboard the crashed aircraft, was transported by military helicopter to Erzurum Air Ambulance Center. Medical teams and search and rescue personnel received her upon landing and transferred her to Erzurum City Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Erzurum Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Brigadier General Engin Avci personally oversaw the arrival of the injured passenger.

AFAD statement on the crash

In a statement, Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed the crash occurred at 18:18 on the Erzurum-Rize route. The plane, which had taken off from Sivrihisar, Eskişehir, was carrying two people.

In response, AFAD deployed 14 vehicles, 4 drones, and 57 personnel from Bayburt, Rize, Erzurum, Artvin, and Erzincan. Additional support included two rescue helicopters from the Ministry of Defense, two reconnaissance planes, 110 personnel, and search dogs from the Gendarmerie General Command, as well as one UAV, two vehicles, and five personnel from the General Directorate of Security. Health teams from 112 Emergency Services and UMKE, along with six vehicles and 34 personnel from various NGOs, were also dispatched.

“Search and rescue operations continued throughout the night with drones equipped with thermal and night vision cameras,” the AFAD statement read. “At dawn, the wreckage was located. Sadly, the pilot was found deceased. The passenger survived and was rescued with injuries. We extend our condolences to the pilot’s family and wish the injured passenger a speedy recovery.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also commented on the crash via social media:

“I offer my heartfelt condolences for pilot Mehmet Demirci, who lost his life in this tragic accident, and wish a swift recovery to Hicran Kaya, the injured passenger. I extend my gratitude to Rize Governor Ihsan Selim Baydas, Erzurum Governor Mustafa Ciftci, Bayburt Governor Mustafa Eldivan, the JAK team who located the wreckage, and all personnel involved in the rescue operations including AFAD, Gendarmerie, UMKE, 112, AKUT, KDRK, and İDAK teams.”

His post also included visuals of the crash site and the wreckage.

