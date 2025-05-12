PKK declares disbandment - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, declared its dissolution on Monday, following a congress held earlier this week, where it announced the decision to lay down arms.

The move comes in response to a call by the group’s imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan, to abandon its armed campaign, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In a statement, the PKK confirmed that it convened a congress on Saturday to discuss Öcalan’s directive. The organization, designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU, stated that it has officially ceased its activities and terminated its "armed struggle."

Öcalan, who has been serving a life sentence on İmralı Island since 1999, urged the PKK to disarm, marking a significant shift in the group’s decades-long conflict with Türkiye. The congress, held in response to his call, deliberated on the organization’s future before announcing its dissolution.

PKK held the congress from May 5 to 7.

