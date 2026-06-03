Air France-KLM guarantees no summer fuel shortages

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Travelers planning their summer getaways can breathe a sigh of relief. Air France-KLM has officially confirmed that it anticipates zero jet fuel shortages for the upcoming peak holiday season, promising to fly all scheduled passengers without disruption.

"Air France, KLM and Transavia will transport all their customers this summer," group CEO Benjamin Smith announced on Wednesday, noting that fuel supply indicators look highly positive for July and August, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The airline group plans to run a massive operation of nearly 2,200 daily flights to over 320 destinations worldwide. To sweeten the deal and boost traveler confidence, the company is launching a major promotional campaign. Starting June 3, passengers can enjoy fee-free ticket changes across all fare types, offering ultimate flexibility for summer plans.

Additionally, long-haul economy bookings made during this promotional window will earn bonus loyalty miles. In a move that protects travelers' wallets from market volatility, Air France-KLM also guaranteed that confirmed bookings will be entirely shielded from any future fare adjustments related to rising fuel prices.

News.Az