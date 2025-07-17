Plane crash in Olympic National Park kills at least 1, injures 2

At least one person died and two others were injured Tuesday evening in a small plane crash in a remote area of Olympic National Park, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. near the Quinault area on a steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead, according to the National Park Service, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Park rangers quickly coordinated a rescue effort with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue. The three occupants of the Murphy SR3500 Moose aircraft were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center.

While two survivors are receiving treatment for their injuries, one occupant succumbed to the crash.

Officials have not released the names of those involved and have not provided details on what caused the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating the incident.

