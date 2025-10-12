Plane crash northwest of Fort Worth, multiple semi-trucks on fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fort Worth Fire Department confirms there has been a plane crash near Hicks Airfield, just off of Business 287 in Tarrant County, News.az reports citing CNN.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Blvd., near Avondale around 1:30 p.m. There are multiple semi-trucks on fire, but it is not known how many.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

Business 287 is shut down for both north and southbound traffic in that area. Motorists are urged to use a different route and to avoid the area.

There is no word on injuries yet.

Officials have not released information on how many people were aboard.

