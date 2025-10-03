One killed in Borus Airlines An-2 hard landing in Russia

A Borus Airlines An-2 light aircraft suffered a hard landing in the Yermakovsky District of Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, killing one of the two people on board, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported.

The regional Ministry of Emergencies said the crash occurred around 5:04 PM local time (1:04 PM Moscow time), approximately 40 kilometers from the village of Tanyzebey, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Nine personnel, including five specialists and one piece of equipment from the ministry, are working at the scene, with additional rescue and medical teams also deployed.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident, while the Abakan Transport Prosecutor's Office is reviewing compliance with flight safety regulations.

News.Az