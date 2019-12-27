Yandex metrika counter

Plane en route from Baghdad to Minsk makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don

  • World
  • Share
Plane en route from Baghdad to Minsk makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don

The Iraqi Airways plane en route from Baghdad to Minsk has made an emergency landing at Platov Airport in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to technical reaso

"The plane landed at 11.18 a.m. Moscow Time due to technical reasons," a spokesperson said.

Earlier, a source in regional emergencies services told TASS that the Airbus A321 plane of Iraq’s largest carrier, the Iraqi Airways, had safely landed after ‘autopilot failure.’

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      