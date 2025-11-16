US aircraft carrier enters Caribbean Sea amid tensions with Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US Navy carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford entered the Caribbean Sea, The US Navy press service reported this on social media, News.Az reports.

"The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transited the Anegada Channel and entered the Caribbean Sea on November 16," the statement said.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford carries more than 4,000 troops, dozens of strike fighters, and attack helicopters.

The strike force was deployed to the region at the direction of Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth as part of Operation Southern Spear, a counter-narco-terrorism operation in the Western Hemisphere. It will join the combined forces already based in Puerto Rico.

News.Az