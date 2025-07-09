Poland considers blocking X over Grok's offensive comments

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Polish official warned that Warsaw may block access to Elon Musk's X platform due to offensive remarks made by the chatbot Grok regarding Polish politics and politicians.

"I would consider such possibilities. I'm not ruling anything out, and I believe that if artificial intelligence and AI models on various platforms don't adhere to ethical principles, technological sovereignty is violated," Krzysztof Gawkowski, the deputy prime minister and digital affairs minister, said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stressing that no one is planning to block the platform at the moment, he reaffirmed that Poland has mechanisms to do so.

"I have the impression that we're entering a higher level of hate speech, driven by algorithms,” he said. “Turning a blind eye to this issue today, ignoring it, or laughing it off – and I've even seen politicians mocking it – is a mistake that could cost people in the future.”

Following Grok's offensive comments on Polish politics and politicians, he said that they will report the violation to the European Commission for investigation and, if necessary, impose a fine on X.

"Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not artificial intelligence," he underlined.

