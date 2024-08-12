+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the tense relations between Poland and Belarus, the former does not dare to close the border with its neighbor, since this could harm its economy, says political scientist Andrei Suzdaltsev, News.az reports citing Gazeta.ru .

"Smuggling cigarettes can be called a folk craft. From Belarus, tobacco products enter the EU and EAEU markets , thus ensuring the well-being of a significant part of the population in the border areas of both countries," the expert explained.As political analyst Artem Agafonov noted, close economic ties between Poland and Belarus are maintained largely due to China. Companies from the PRC use Minsk to supply their products to European countries. The existence of this channel is beneficial to all parties, and it can only be closed if a war breaks out.On August 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that citizens should not worry unnecessarily about the possibility of military action against the republic. He emphasized that Minsk "has something to respond with."Earlier, Lukashenko called the borders of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia “mad”.

News.Az