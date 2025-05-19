Poland, NATO hold military drills near Russian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland and several NATO countries commenced tactical military exercises, dubbed "Brave Boar - 25", at the Ozhish training ground 70 km from the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

"Increasing the operational interaction of NATO units in combat conditions both day and night, regardless of the weather and terrain, is the main goal of the Brave Boar exercises. This is the largest event held this year by the 16th Mechanized Division, which is attended by soldiers from Lithuania, the United States, the Czech Republic, Romania and Sweden," the Polish General Staff wrote on the social network X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The maneuvers involved 3,000 military personnel and 600 pieces of equipment, including K2 tanks and K9 howitzers, F-16, Gripen and Eurofighter fighters, as well as FlyEye drones.

The exercises, which will last until the end of May, will be held not only at the Ozhish training ground, but also in other places of the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship.

News.Az