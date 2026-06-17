Poland police investigate alleged anti-migrant patrols at Warsaw station

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Polish police have opened an investigation after a uniformed patrol group was seen in central Warsaw allegedly stopping and questioning foreign nationals.

A series of videos emerged on social media over the weekend showing men dressed in military-style uniforms moving through Warsaw Central railway station and approaching people who appear to be foreigners, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

Their actions have been interpreted by many as an attempt to check people’s identity, despite the men having no apparent legal authority to do so.

The group seemingly behind the patrols is called Bronimy Polskiej Granicy (“We Defend the Polish Border”) and appears to have links to the Polish far-right.

In one of the videos published online, a voiceover says: “There will be more patrols…more of us will be driving around and asking these newcomers where they are from. We will ask them why they came here and whether they have any documents.”

Karolina Gałecka, a spokeswoman for Poland's interior ministry, said that officers in Warsaw have been gathering evidence for several days now and would soon submit their findings to prosecutors for further assessment.

“There can be no tolerance for individuals impersonating police officers, demanding identification from members of the public or posing as representatives of the security services,” she said in a post on X.

“Such behavior is unacceptable in a state governed by the rule of law,” she added, stressing that such practices “escalate fear and social tensions and seriously undermine public trust in the police and other uniformed services.”

Under Polish law, impersonating a public official is a criminal offense punishable by a fine or a prison sentence of up to one year.

Speaking to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, Michał Stilger, spokesman for Poland's state railway infrastructure operator PKP, said the company had so far recorded the presence of such a patrol at Warsaw Central station only once.

He said station security had been instructed to closely monitor and document any future appearances by similar groups.

News.Az