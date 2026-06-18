US may establish a permanent military base in Poland, minister says

US may establish a permanent military base in Poland, minister says

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Speaking after a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reacted positively to Poland’s offer to permanently host US troops.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Pentagon views Poland as a model ally because of its high defence spending and contributions to NATO, News.Az reports, citing Polskie Radio.

"The US Department of War is open to Poland's proposal for the permanent stationing of US forces on its territory, although the final decision will depend on the details of such an agreement," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He added that Poland and the United States had agreed to conduct a detailed analysis of the proposal and that he had been authorised by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government to coordinate talks with Washington.

News.Az