Poland requests UN Security Council meeting after drone incursion

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting after a Russian drone raid on Poland's territory, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry.

“Following Poland’s request, a UN Security Council emergency meeting will be convened regarding the violation of Polish airspace by Russia,” it said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Poland has also activated NATO’s Article 4, triggering discussions of the allies on the threat to Polish territorial integrity, and potential responses. NATO has launched an investigation which it expects to be able to present “in a matter of days”.

Unlike the NATO discussions, a meeting of the UN Security Council includes non-allies, and notably Russia itself.

