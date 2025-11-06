Poland, Romania deploy Turkish-made anti-drone systems: media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland and Romania have begun deploying the Turkish-made MEROPS counter-drone systems, according to media reports on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The system is designed to enhance defence against unmanned aerial vehicles, the Associated Press reported, citing NATO official Mark McLellan as saying that the system "can detect and neutralize them at lower cost than deploying an F-35 with a missile."

MEROPS is produced by Turkish defense firm Aselsan and can identify drones and transmit their positions to ground and air units for interception. Poland and Romania are among the first NATO allies on the eastern flank to deploy the system.

