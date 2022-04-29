Poland supplies over 200 tanks, several dozen infantry carriers to Ukraine

Poland has sent more than 200 T-72 tanks and several dozen armored infantry carriers to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Polskie Radio.

This number of tanks is enough to form two brigades, the radio station said.

There is no official information on the amount of equipment delivered.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed information on supplying tanks to Ukraine without divulging any details. Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch also refused to disclose the figure.

