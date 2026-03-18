Poland urges EU to keep free carbon permits for industry

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Donald Tusk said Poland, along with Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and Slovakia, is pressing the European Union to continue providing free carbon permits to industries, aiming to curb rising energy costs.

Speaking at an energy conference, Tusk emphasized that EU climate policies should consider the individual needs of member states, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This is about a change of philosophy, a profound adjustment so that each member state can count on a specific approach that takes into account its specific characteristics,” he said.

The debate comes ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, where leaders will discuss revisions to the carbon trading scheme, known as ETS2

News.Az