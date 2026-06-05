Poland to restrict airspace along Belarus, Ukraine borders

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Poland will introduce a temporary airspace restriction zone in the eastern part of the country from June 10 to Sept. 9 for national security reasons, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) has announced, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a map released by PANSA this week, the restricted area appears to cover parts of eastern Poland adjacent to the country’s borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

The restricted zone, designated EP R131, was established at the request of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces to ensure national security.

The restriction will apply from ground level up to flight level 95 (about 3 kilometers) and will not affect commercial passenger flights operating at higher altitudes.

PANSA said the measure continues previously imposed airspace restrictions in eastern Poland.

News.Az