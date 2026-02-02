Polestar lands $400M as EV battle heats up

Polestar lands $400M as EV battle heats up

EV maker Polestar has secured $400 million in equity funding from Feathertop Funding Limited, backed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investment strengthens the company’s finances as competition intensifies in the global electric vehicle market.

News.Az