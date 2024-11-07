Police on high alert in US city of Philadelphia amid social media looting threats

Police on high alert in US city of Philadelphia amid social media looting threats

The Philadelphia Police Department is actively monitoring social media posts that are encouraging looting and other criminal activity in the city.

In response, officers have been deployed to key areas across Philadelphia as a precautionary measure, News.Az reports.“The PPD is aware of multiple social media posts encouraging looting and other criminal behavior. Officers have been deployed throughout the city, including at numerous locations identified through intelligence,” the Philadelphia Police Department said on X.“Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and our officers are prepared to take all appropriate actions where warranted. As Philly Police Commissioner stated at Monday morning’s press conference, we will continue increased patrols and staffing in the coming days as necessary to safeguard our business and residential communities,” it noted.

News.Az