Polish government backs plan to build Rolls-Royce nuclear power plants

The Polish government has backed a plan to build Rolls-Royce nuclear power plants in the country, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Rolls-Royce SMR said in a statement that it welcomed the announcement by Polish industrial group, Industria, to progress the approval of an application for a Decision Principle to build Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) power plants in Poland."A Decision in Principle is the first step towards deployment and requires opinions from several separate government departments. Polish Minister of Climate and Environment, Ms. Paulina Hennig-Kloska, has returned the final opinion required - following confirmation by the Polish Minister of State Assets, the Chief of the Polish Internal Security Agency and Poland’s Chief Geologist - that the investment would have a “positive impact”."The Polish Minister of Climate and Environment now has all the documentation required to issue a Decision in Principle to deploy Rolls-Royce SMRs in Poland," the Rolls-Royce statement said.Environment Minister, Paulina Hennig-Kloska, said the investment would be in the public interest and align with Poland's energy and climate policies. Several other government agencies had already voiced support, saying the Rolls-Royce plants would have a positive impact.The decision allows Rolls-Royce to advance commercial and technical talks on deploying its SMR power plants in Poland. Each self-contained factory-built unit can power a million homes for over 60 years with low-carbon energy.Alan Woods, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Director of Strategy and Business Development, also welcomed the move.“We are delighted the Polish Government has concluded that the deployment of our unique ‘factory-built’ nuclear power plants would have a positive impact for the country, and we look forward to a Decision in Principle to deploy Rolls-Royce SMRs in Poland.”

