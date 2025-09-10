Polish PM Tusk says ‘first test for our military passed’ after Russian drone incursion

Polish PM Tusk says ‘first test for our military passed’ after Russian drone incursion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that NATO is confronting a “large-scale provocation” from Moscow following the overnight violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

He added that “the first test for our military, our allies, and our procedures has been passed,” News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

Polish and NATO fighter jets downed multiple drones in the early hours of Wednesday morning after they entered Polish airspace during a widespread Russian attack on western Ukraine.

Following the attack, which Warsaw described “an act of aggression,” Tusk summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet.

After the meeting, he said that Polish forces successfully neutralized drones that posed “a direct threat” to the country.

“No casualties have been reported. The search for debris is ongoing,” Tusk said.

Commending the swift action of Polish Armed Forces, he said: “The procedures worked, the decision-making process was flawless, and the threat was eliminated thanks to the determined stance of the commanders, soldiers and allies.

“The first test for our military, our allies and our procedures has been passed.”

The Polish prime minister cautioned that NATO allies are “most likely dealing with a large-scale provocation” from Moscow, highlighting that this marks the first instance of Russian drones being shot down over the territory of a member state.

Tusk added that Polish officials are in regular contact with allies and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Tusk stressed that citizens have no reason to panic, saying: “Life will go on as normal.”

“At this moment, there is no reason to introduce restrictions that would make citizens’ daily lives more difficult.”

“We are evaluating future needs — this situation shows how crucial not only investments are, but also the coordination of actions and simple procedures in order to respond appropriately,” Tusk said.

News.Az