Polish President agreed to NATO troops presence in country

Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for Polish presidential election in 2025 supported by Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), reacts during an election convention in Szeligi, Poland, March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a resolution agreeing to the presence of troops from NATO member countries in the republic.

This was reported on the website of the Polish National Security Bureau, News.Az reports.

"The President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, signed a resolution granting consent for the presence on the territory of the Republic of Poland of a component of foreign troops of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states as reinforcement for the Republic of Poland within the framework of Operation Eastern Sentry," the statement said.

