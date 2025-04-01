News.az
Karol Nawrocki
Karol Nawrocki
Polish farmers protest Mercosur trade deal in Warsaw
09 Jan 2026-16:59
Polish President appoints Zarzecki to Monetary Council
22 Dec 2025-16:39
Polish President Karol Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw
25 Nov 2025-11:56
Polish President agreed to NATO troops presence in country
14 Sep 2025-22:45
Trump to host Polish President Nawrocki at White House amid Ukraine, security talks
03 Sep 2025-09:32
Polish President Karol Nawrocki to meet U.S. President Trump in early September
09 Aug 2025-13:12
New Polish president starts term in conflict with PM Donald Tusk
06 Aug 2025-19:34
Polish PM Donald Tusk seeks confidence vote
11 Jun 2025-13:54
Who is Poland's next president Karol Nawrocki?
02 Jun 2025-10:23
Trzaskowski and Nawrocki advance to second round of presidential elections in Poland
19 May 2025-04:55
